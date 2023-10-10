Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,274 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 903.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.