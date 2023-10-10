Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 26,010 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 4.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

