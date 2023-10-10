Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 340 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 203.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.89, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

