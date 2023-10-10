Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,488 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.