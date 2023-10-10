Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 603 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.