Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $623,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

SRC stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

