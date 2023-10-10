Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 96 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,271 shares of company stock valued at $20,797,359. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

