Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $968.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. The firm had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

