Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ACM opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM
Insider Transactions at AECOM
In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.