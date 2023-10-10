Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACM opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.