Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

