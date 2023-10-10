e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,081 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

