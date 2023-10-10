Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.27 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

