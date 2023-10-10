Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

