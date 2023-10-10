EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

