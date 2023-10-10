EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Up 3.6 %

EQT opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

