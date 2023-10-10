Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQC opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

