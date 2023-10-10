Fifth Third Bancorp Has $142.91 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $142,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $819.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

