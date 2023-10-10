Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.99 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

