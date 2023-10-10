Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after purchasing an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $32,669,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

