Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,168 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

