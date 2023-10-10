Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 329 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.55 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

