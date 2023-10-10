Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 972 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,829.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

