First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

