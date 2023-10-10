First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PGFree Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

