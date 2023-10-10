Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

