Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.00

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.09), with a volume of 226697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.08).

Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £532.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,976.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.21.

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

