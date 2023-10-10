Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

