Forum Financial Management LP Has $406,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.