Forum Financial Management LP Has $444,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

