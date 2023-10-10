Forum Financial Management LP Has $568,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

