Forum Financial Management LP Has $619,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

