Forum Financial Management LP Sells 86 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AON opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.