Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 1st

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

