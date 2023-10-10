FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.18 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.