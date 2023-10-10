Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $32,669,040. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

DRI opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.82 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

