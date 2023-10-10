Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average of $272.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $819.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

