Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NMRA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NMRA opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 over the last three months.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

