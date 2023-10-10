Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70.35 ($0.86), with a volume of 850854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.86).

Helios Towers Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.17. The company has a market capitalization of £751.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Towers

In related news, insider Alison Baker bought 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.44 ($12,142.52). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

