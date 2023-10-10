Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hess Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of HES opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.