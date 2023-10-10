Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

