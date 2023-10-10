Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $308.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.65 and a 200-day moving average of $295.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $209.96 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

