ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ING opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

