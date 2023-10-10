Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $220,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.70 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

