Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

INTC stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

