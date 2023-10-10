Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of IBKR opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,868,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,904 shares of company stock worth $30,566,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,836,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

