International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

