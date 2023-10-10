iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.