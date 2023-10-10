iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

