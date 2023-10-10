iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 813,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

