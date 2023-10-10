iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $865,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.37 and its 200 day moving average is $432.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

