iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $182,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.87. The company has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.